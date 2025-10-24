LifeWealth Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

LifeWealth Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $1,136,121.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,904,049.15. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTAS. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTAS

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $192.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.23 and a 200-day moving average of $212.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Cintas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $180.78 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.