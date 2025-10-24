Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $721,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ehrlich Financial Group boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $190.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.86. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $192.30.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

