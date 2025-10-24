Ethic Inc. Has $4.41 Million Position in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,596 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,598,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,810,404,000 after purchasing an additional 455,855 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,764,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $879,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,659 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,736,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $872,610,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 35.6% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,475,000 after purchasing an additional 913,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 22.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,996,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,756,000 after acquiring an additional 548,694 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Trading Up 0.2%

WDAY opened at $243.28 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.33 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.83.

Insider Activity

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.87, for a total transaction of $547,218.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 90,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,246,461.99. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total value of $1,484,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,129.44. The trade was a 23.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,475,760. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

