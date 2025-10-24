Ethic Inc. Has $4.14 Million Position in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Ethic Inc. grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cummins by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Melius Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.50.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.30, for a total transaction of $3,514,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,582 shares in the company, valued at $13,873,972.60. This represents a 20.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Enright sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.26, for a total transaction of $748,203.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,158.30. This trade represents a 66.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,119 shares of company stock valued at $17,674,285 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Trading Up 2.5%

CMI opened at $418.36 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.02 and a twelve month high of $440.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $412.30 and a 200-day moving average of $356.13. The stock has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.26 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 37.61%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.