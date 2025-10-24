Ethic Inc. Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,136,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,274,323,000 after purchasing an additional 999,832 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,754,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,807 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,044 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,415,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $815,633,000 after purchasing an additional 23,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,719,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,059,000 after purchasing an additional 171,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,085. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,840. This represents a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $87.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.31.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

