Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 257 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Corning by 191.5% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its position in Corning by 165.9% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corning by 90.1% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Corning by 66.7% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $85.84 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $87.78. The firm has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a PE ratio of 91.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.91 and a 200-day moving average of $59.74.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%.The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corning from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Corning from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Corning from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 17,721 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $1,367,706.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 88,722 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,563.96. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,646 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,035,714.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,804.98. The trade was a 29.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,899 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

