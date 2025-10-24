LifeWealth Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF $ANGL

LifeWealth Investments LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. LifeWealth Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 151,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 173,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 59,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $29.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $29.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.1465 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

