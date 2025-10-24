Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSEW

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC now owns 125,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 9.9%

BATS GSEW opened at $85.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.81. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $83.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.01.

About Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

