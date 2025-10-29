Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,358,791 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358,791 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTI. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTI opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $29.15.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

