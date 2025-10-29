Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,410 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,335,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,354,000 after purchasing an additional 224,438 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,528,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,019,000 after acquiring an additional 192,008 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 113.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,521,000 after acquiring an additional 542,816 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 945,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,750,000 after acquiring an additional 72,139 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 703,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,762,000 after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $209.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.96 and a 200-day moving average of $173.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $117.55 and a 52-week high of $210.16.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

