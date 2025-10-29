Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM is Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,209,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 148,760 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 3.3% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $274,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 174.1% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.67.

NYSE TSM opened at $301.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $311.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.62.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

