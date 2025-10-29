Wealth Management Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,392 Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Wealth Management Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT stock opened at $190.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a PE ratio of 71.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.84. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $195.71.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. KGI Securities upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Vertiv from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.81.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the sale, the director owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,873.52. The trade was a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $12,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 133,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,095,957.26. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

