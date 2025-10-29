Wealth Management Associates Inc. Buys New Stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. $UPST

Wealth Management Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Upstart by 79.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,270,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,474,000 after purchasing an additional 560,668 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 71.5% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,937,000 after acquiring an additional 506,787 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth about $19,098,000. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth about $18,972,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 48.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 677,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,165,000 after acquiring an additional 221,881 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Upstart

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $823,469.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 297,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,207,892.48. This represents a 4.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $2,705,438.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,227.02. This represents a 44.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 106,214 shares of company stock worth $6,803,558 in the last 90 days. 16.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPST shares. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.83.

Upstart Stock Down 3.9%

UPST opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $96.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.67. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -633.75 and a beta of 2.28.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Upstart had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $257.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Upstart’s revenue was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Upstart has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

