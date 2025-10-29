Wealth Management Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Wealth Management Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Insulet by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,152,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,686,000 after purchasing an additional 297,734 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,163,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 1,316.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 193,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,818,000 after purchasing an additional 179,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Insulet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,668,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,276,553,000 after purchasing an additional 178,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Insulet by 487.5% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 205,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,460,000 after purchasing an additional 170,247 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Insulet from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Insulet from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Insulet from $353.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.11.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In related news, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total value of $278,001.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,870.90. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total value of $238,725.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,925.44. The trade was a 16.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of PODD stock opened at $324.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 98.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Insulet Corporation has a 52-week low of $227.03 and a 52-week high of $353.50.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $649.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.31 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.