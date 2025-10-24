Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 24,774,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,019,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,311 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,140,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $540,723,000 after buying an additional 3,188,999 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,041,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,509,000 after buying an additional 2,158,639 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,511,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,404,000 after buying an additional 89,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,030,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,408,000 after buying an additional 408,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.59.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $43.61 on Friday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.40. The firm has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.