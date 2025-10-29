Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 90,880 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. $SEDG

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,018,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90,880 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 1.71% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $20,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 60.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 276.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $41.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.58.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 177.64% and a negative return on equity of 191.53%. The business had revenue of $289.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. SolarEdge Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $9.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and eleven have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.68.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

