Visa Inc. $V Shares Acquired by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,294 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,908,755 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $667,725,000 after acquiring an additional 13,715 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,842 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,885 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 19.1% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,759 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $410.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.75.

Visa Stock Down 0.6%

V stock opened at $345.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $344.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.09. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $280.78 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The company has a market cap of $632.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,815.10. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

