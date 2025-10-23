Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Invests $289,000 in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $453,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $369,000. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,115,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI opened at $120.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.60. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.51 and a 12-month high of $120.42.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3462 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

