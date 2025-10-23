Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $15,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 67,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $60.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.53. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $60.57.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

