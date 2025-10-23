Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $20.55 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,172 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 114,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,098,000 after buying an additional 36,239 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.58.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $153.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $209.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $174.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.89 and a 200-day moving average of $139.49.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

