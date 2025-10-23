Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.300-11.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE STZ opened at $140.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $131.20 and a 1 year high of $245.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.88. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 11.88%. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 59.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STZ. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 15.2% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

