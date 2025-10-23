Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 186 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,020,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,895,567,000 after acquiring an additional 453,683 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,915,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,938,274,000 after acquiring an additional 428,356 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,448,335,000 after buying an additional 1,731,411 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,371,657,000 after buying an additional 2,257,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,493,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,885,770,000 after purchasing an additional 95,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $196.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $170.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $221.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.43%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.63%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

