U.S. Bancorp $USB Shares Sold by LifeWealth Investments LLC

LifeWealth Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. LifeWealth Investments LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $6,508,221.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,360,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,041,584.76. The trade was a 9.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,260,955.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 226,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,607,932.50. The trade was a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.7%

USB opened at $47.30 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 16.89%.U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on USB. Bank of America lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

