LifeWealth Investments LLC Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

LifeWealth Investments LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 3.5% in the second quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 2.8% in the second quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 103,443 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 4.0% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS raised its position in Home Depot by 9.7% in the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 16,909 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.42.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6%

Home Depot stock opened at $388.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $386.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $403.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.52. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

