Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,684 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 312.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $64.77 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.82 and a 1 year high of $73.35. The stock has a market cap of $109.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.92.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.12%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $1,122,075.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,850.42. The trade was a 37.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,205,683 shares of company stock worth $77,217,965. 2.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $80.00 price target on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.34.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Stories

