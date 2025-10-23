Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 265 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fischer Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fischer Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT stock opened at $271.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $234.11 and a 12 month high of $278.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.10 and its 200 day moving average is $250.82.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.