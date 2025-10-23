RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 365 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,646 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% during the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,983,000 after buying an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $326,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $4,220,599,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8,744.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 320,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,724,000 after purchasing an additional 316,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $24,373,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS opened at $113.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.78 and its 200 day moving average is $111.22.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.90.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

