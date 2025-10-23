Royal Gold FY2025 EPS Boosted by Raymond James Financial

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) – Analysts at Raymond James Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a report issued on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $7.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.34. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Gold’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $8.54 EPS.
Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $209.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 56.24% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS.
Royal Gold Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $183.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.75. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $130.67 and a 1-year high of $209.42.
Royal Gold Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 26.39%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Gold
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 548.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 56.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.
Royal Gold Company Profile
Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.
