Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,221 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unified Investment Management bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $692,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15,919.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,137 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 96,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 65,877 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 103,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after buying an additional 33,794 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Dbs Bank raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Rothschild Redb raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $53.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average of $62.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $116.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.51 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.4119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.53%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.