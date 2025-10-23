Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 178 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,900.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balance Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,423,000.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $115.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.37. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $113.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

