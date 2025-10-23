Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,660 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,024 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 10,726 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,469 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total transaction of $623,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,858 shares in the company, valued at $7,035,015.24. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $546,405.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,297,902.69. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,816 shares of company stock worth $2,009,132 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $210.00 target price on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.89.

Expedia Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $226.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.01 and a fifty-two week high of $240.98.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

