FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $138,000 Position in Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,380 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $69.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.18. Rio Tinto PLC has a 52-week low of $51.67 and a 52-week high of $70.12.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a yield of 620.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

