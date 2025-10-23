iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Acquired by Sentry LLC

Sentry LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Sentry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sentry LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Finland raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,567,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,533,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 97,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,885,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,323,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $671.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $703.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $659.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $616.50. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $677.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.