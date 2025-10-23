Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $24.21 Million Stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF $AVLV

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,996 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.32% of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF worth $24,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 286.9% during the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. raised its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co raised its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 138,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 135,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVLV opened at $72.02 on Thursday. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $55.67 and a one year high of $73.01. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.03.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

