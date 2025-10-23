Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading 18.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) rose 18.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.97 and last traded at C$0.97. Approximately 657,171 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 315,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

Power Metals Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.79. The company has a market cap of C$149.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.00 and a beta of 0.22.

About Power Metals

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

