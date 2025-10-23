DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Shares Up 140% – Here’s What Happened

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report) shot up 140% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.18. 1,355,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,938% from the average session volume of 66,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of -1.21.
DeepMarkit Corp. provides game-based marketing software services. The company operates DeepMarkit platform and MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp.
