First Community Corporation (FCCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th.

First Community has a payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Community to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $27.91 on Thursday. First Community has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $214.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.50.

First Community Company Profile

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. First Community had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 15.87%.The firm had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Community will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.