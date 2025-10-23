NCC Group (LON:NCC) Stock Price Up 8.4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 158.40 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 157.80 ($2.11). Approximately 2,050,374 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,647,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.60 ($1.95).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 175.

The firm has a market cap of £482.96 million, a P/E ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 145.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

NCC Group is a people-powered, tech-enabled global cyber security and software escrow business.

Driven by a collective purpose to create a more secure digital future, c, 2,200 colleagues across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific harness their collective insight, intelligence, and innovation to deliver cyber resilience solutions for both public and private sector clients globally.

