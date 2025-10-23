Gilead Sciences (GILD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.16 per share and revenue of $7.4151 billion for the quarter. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS.Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gilead Sciences to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $121.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $150.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $124.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 62.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Dbs Bank raised Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.14.

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $3,318,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 114,168 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,333.04. This trade represents a 19.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.63, for a total value of $1,136,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 595,725 shares in the company, valued at $67,692,231.75. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $8,281,540 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,227,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,158,000 after buying an additional 31,793 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 18,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

