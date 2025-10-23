Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Shares Purchased by Prosperity Financial Group Inc.

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,674,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,943,000 after purchasing an additional 602,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,991,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,487,000 after acquiring an additional 535,043 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at $358,614,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,332,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,786,000 after buying an additional 59,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 992,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,915,000 after acquiring an additional 128,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $3,399,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,966.28. This represents a 38.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $4,976,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 150,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,743,506.82. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,282. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $263.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $337.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.14.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.3%

RCL stock opened at $317.71 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $164.01 and a 52 week high of $366.50. The company has a market capitalization of $86.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $329.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 29.99%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

