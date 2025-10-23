Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG is Strategic Blueprint LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,398 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $40,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,131.2% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,481 shares during the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 144,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $480.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $471.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.53. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $488.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

