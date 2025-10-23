Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2925 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, November 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd.

Kinder Morgan has a dividend payout ratio of 86.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Kinder Morgan to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.7%.

KMI opened at $27.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

