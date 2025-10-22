Whittier Trust Co. Has $12.03 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westmount Partners LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.67.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $294.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.00. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $311.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

