West Bancorporation (WTBA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 14.40%.The firm had revenue of $23.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. On average, analysts expect West Bancorporation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

West Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WTBA stock opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.56. West Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

West Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 6th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

WTBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised West Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on West Bancorporation from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of West Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Bancorporation

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 68.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 662.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 6.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 27.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

