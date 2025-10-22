What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for SYF FY2025 Earnings?

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a report issued on Thursday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.35. The consensus estimate for Synchrony Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.67 per share.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SYF opened at $74.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.14. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 22.96%. Synchrony Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $299,360,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,595,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,356,000 after buying an additional 3,494,741 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $175,294,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 755.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,179,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,408,000 after buying an additional 1,925,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,051,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,528,000 after buying an additional 1,721,891 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $595,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,160. The trade was a 11.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $40,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,227.40. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.