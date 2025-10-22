B. Riley Comments on BitMine Immersion Technologies FY2025 Earnings

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, October 15th. B. Riley analyst F. Shabalin forecasts that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for BitMine Immersion Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research raised BitMine Immersion Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. ThinkEquity raised BitMine Immersion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BitMine Immersion Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of BMNR opened at $51.85 on Monday. BitMine Immersion Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion and a PE ratio of -117.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000.

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc focused on bitcoin mining using immersion technology. BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc is based in ATLANTA, GA.

