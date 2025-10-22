BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on BOK Financial from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price target on BOK Financial and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Hovde Group upped their price target on BOK Financial from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on BOK Financial from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.70.

BOK Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $106.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.54. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $85.07 and a 52-week high of $121.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.88.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 15.98%.The business had revenue of $298.49 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 236,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after buying an additional 18,355 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 46,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 32,380 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after buying an additional 36,630 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 24,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

