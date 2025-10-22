Coursera (COUR) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $190.3260 million for the quarter. Coursera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $187.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.52 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 7.05%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Coursera to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.40. Coursera has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65.

COUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coursera from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Coursera in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 24,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $274,389.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 258,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,979.64. This trade represents a 8.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 253,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,871.60. The trade was a 4.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,631 shares of company stock worth $2,301,134 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming increased its position in Coursera by 80.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Coursera by 315.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 15,269 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Coursera during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Coursera by 63.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 491,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 191,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coursera by 260.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,259,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,030,000 after buying an additional 910,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

