Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to post earnings of $0.88 per share and revenue of $83.3250 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 23.60%. On average, analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Amalgamated Financial has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $38.19.

Insider Activity at Amalgamated Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

In other news, EVP Sean Searby sold 4,106 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $122,235.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,260.31. The trade was a 25.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 286,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 40,454 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut Amalgamated Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

