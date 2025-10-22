Pool (POOL) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.38 per share and revenue of $1.4594 billion for the quarter. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS.Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 7.79%.The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pool to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pool Price Performance

POOL stock opened at $302.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.11. Pool has a 1 year low of $282.22 and a 1 year high of $395.60.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth $400,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 237.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 12,244 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth $639,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 164.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 201.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pool from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.14.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

